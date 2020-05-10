PAMELA LEA HUNT, 72, of Barboursville, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born August 20, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Bernard Ray and Nadine Dora Meadows Hunt. She is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey Brian and Krista Hunt of Chesterfield, Mo., and David and Susan Hunt of Yardley, Pa. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

