PAMELA MAE CRUM, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born July 26, 1956, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late Charles and Maxine Castle Hurst. She was a retired teacher with the Lincoln County Board of Education and was a devoted and faithful member of Branchland United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hurst; one brother, Charles Hurst Jr.; and a nephew, Kenny Hurst. She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Darrell Crum; one son, Darrell Scott Crum and his wife Jennifer of Branchland; one sister, Naomi Gibson of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Roy Hurst of Columbus; two granddaughters who were her pride and joy and she loved very much, Norah and Lillie Crum; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor John Gilkerson officiating. Burial will be in the Crum Family Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pam loved her family, her church and loved the beach. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

