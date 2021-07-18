PANSY MARGARET BOOTH, 90, of Culloden, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, W.Va. Pansy was the first born on September 19, 1930, to the late Garland and Jewell Hinkley Hicks. Pansy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Booth; brother, Paul; sisters, Xylphia Jewel and Druzilla Ann Hicks; her precious cat, Butterscotch; sister-in-law, Kyra S. Hicks; and great-niece, Sarah Murphy. Surviving are her only daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte Jean and Lonnie Lester; brother, Richmond Hicks of Corpus Christi, Texas; two nieces, Mary (Bill) Murphy of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Pam Boyett of Moore, Okla; granddaughter, Tara (Bill); two great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday by Pastor Claude Spurlock at the funeral home. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

