PANSY MARGARET BOOTH, 90, of Culloden, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, W.Va. Pansy was the first born on September 19, 1930, to the late Garland and Jewell Hinkley Hicks. Pansy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Booth; brother, Paul; sisters, Xylphia Jewel and Druzilla Ann Hicks; her precious cat, Butterscotch; sister-in-law, Kyra S. Hicks; and great-niece, Sarah Murphy. Surviving are her only daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte Jean and Lonnie Lester; brother, Richmond Hicks of Corpus Christi, Texas; two nieces, Mary (Bill) Murphy of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Pam Boyett of Moore, Okla; granddaughter, Tara (Bill); two great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday by Pastor Claude Spurlock at the funeral home. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Herd LB Jaquan Yulee dead at 24
- Woman accused of neglect in Wayne County case
- As attorneys seek remedy, stories of those hurt most by opioid epidemic kept out of courtroom
- Cabell County Magistrate Woelfel resigns, appointed circuit clerk
- Cabell County Fair announces event lineup
- Police roundup: Three arrested on drug charges in Milton
- CINDY DONNELA STEVENS
- Official Orin's death stuns area coaches, athletes
- Former Midland product Humphrey says Kansas paid him off after threats
- Mandt announces run for Cabell County Commission
Collections
- Photos: Former Marshall football player Jaquan Yulee
- Photos: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Monday evening demolition derby at the Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean through the years
- Photos: COVID-19 memorial service at Enslow Park Presbyterian
- Photos: 7-on-7 tournament at Huntington High School
- Photos: Barboursville vs. Bridgeport, Little League State Tournament
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League State Tournament