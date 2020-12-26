PASTOR PAUL RYAN MEDOWS, 74, of Ona, West Virginia said “Good bye Ole World and Hello Lord” on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1946 in Madison, W.Va. He was the son of a coal mining daddy (the late Curtis Meadows) and a biscuit making mama (the late Izola Meadows). His beloved wife, Caroline, preceded him in death on August 23, 2016. He is survived by his three children, Joan Morrison (Danny), Ryan Meadows (Tina), and John Meadows (Deidra). Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Chase, Jozi, and Justin Morrison, Isaac and Caleb Meadows, and Savannah and Griffin Meadows. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Byrd; and is survived by his three siblings, Bob (Jayne) Meadows, Sandy (Roger) Richmond, and Susie Holeston; and a host of relatives and friends. Pastor Paul Meadows graduated from Duval High School Class of 1964. He also holds degrees from WV State, Liberty University, and Tri State Bible College. Paul loved his country and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from November 1965-Feburary 1969. Paul devoted his life to serving his Lord and Savior and is a retired Pastor of the Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church where he preached the gospel for 35 years. He also served as a night Minister for 25 years at St. Mary’s Hospital. Paul loved his family, friends, church family, community, and most of all Jesus Christ. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, spending time with friends and family, and sharing the good news of Jesus with everyone he met. He is now rejoicing in Heaven with his Georgia Peach, friends, family, and all the ones he led to the Lord. Paul always said he’ll see you here, there, or in the air, and he would encourage all to meet him in the air!! Viewing will be held at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Following the viewing a private service will be held for family only due to Covid-19 concerns. Pastor Greg Lunsford and Pastor Tim Messinger will be conducting the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Cabell Lincoln Gideons, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Why did Marshall suffer a meltdown?
- Empty stockings refilled, thanks to Angels, Huntington community
- DREMA SUE WEATHERHOLT
- Former Wayne courthouse employee sues over mask policy, termination
- Marshall to face Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl
- Two Cabell County women among new W.Va. virus deaths
- Lost Huntington: The Renaissance
- Huntington gets record-breaking snowfall
- ALEX HUGHART
- Fresh strawberries draw crowd to Proctorville produce stand
Images
Collections
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Ashland defeats Elizabethtown for 3A state football title
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: Central City Cookies with Santa
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students
- Photos: Central City Elementary gift distribution
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: National Wreaths Across America Day
- Photos: Marshall falls to UAB in C-USA championship