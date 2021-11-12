PASTOR WINFORD ALLEN CURRY, 81, of Milton, died November 9, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born October 30, 1940, in Putnam County, to the late Pastor Homer Wilson Curry and Lena Etta Hall Curry. He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Chapman Curry; daughter, Deirdre “Dee Dee” Curry of Chesapeake, Ohio; son, Jeffrey Allen Curry (Vicki) of Barboursville; two granddaughters, Ryanne Bradley (J.B.) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Bailey Curry of Huntington; two great-grandsons, Eli and Isaiah Bradley; one brother, Clifford Curry (Ruth) of Pinch, W.Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Ilder Curry Smith and Shirley Curry. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters. Winford was retired from Carpenters Local 439 and was a Marine veteran. He accepted Christ as a young man and served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon at Union Baptist Church at Milton, before being called to preach the Gospel. He served as pastor to eight Baptist churches in the area for about 40 years and loved to tell people about the Lord. He also loved to sing and had a beautiful bass voice. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. There will be a walk-thru visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. November 13, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Family requests visitors to please wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

