PATRICIA ANN STOWASSER CLAGG, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born January 28, 1939, a daughter of the late Larry and Dolly Jenkins Stowasser. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Edgar Clagg; one daughter, Phoebe Edmunds; and by one sister, Eva Geraldine "Gerry" Keaton. She is survived by one daughter, Lena Jordan; two sons, Timothy "Tim Bo" Edmunds (Rhonda) and James E. Clagg (Delsia Edmunds); one sister, Pauline Feasel; eight grandchildren, Twila, Crystal, Joey, Andrew (Dee Dee), Matthew (Clara), Nathanael, Tabitha and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

