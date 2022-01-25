PATRICIA BELLE DAVIS, 76, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away January 23, 2022, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was born July 5, 1945, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar Fred Abbett and Frances Rowley Abbett. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Davis, and two grandchildren, Joel Maynard and Gregory Davis. She is survived by two daughters, Becky Davis of Prichard and Laura Wintz of Ona; one sister, Carol Click of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Justin Maynard, Kaeli Hollingsworth and Maranda Gibson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

