PATRICIA JO GILLISPIE, 65, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Grace Gospel Church by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. She was born October 17, 1956, daughter of the late Martha Spencer Frost. She is survived by her husband, Ike Gillispie; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Anthony Colegrove of Beavercreek, Ohio; two sons, Adam Gillispie and Aaron Gillispie, both of Huntington; one brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Patty Frost of Barboursville; seven grandchildren; and a nephew. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at Grace Gospel Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

