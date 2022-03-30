PATRICIA LOU VERNATT, 87, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born November 1, 1934, in Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edgar and Sylvia Adkins Jeffers. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joetta Stratton Hester; brother, Arthur Conard Jeffers; and sister, Elaine Baker. She is survived by her sons, Conard Stratton (Cindy) of Barboursville, W.Va., and John Stratton (Beth) of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Glenna Franklin and Oleda Holley, both of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to express their special thanks to the staff of Cabell Health Care for the care of their mother. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
