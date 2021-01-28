PATRICIA LYNN WYSONG, 56, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born January 4, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alva Bowen Jr. and Sharline Hall Bowen. She is survived by her husband, James Wysong; one son, Randy Wysong of Hurricane, W.Va.; one sister, Debbie (Freddie) Hinkle of Barboursville; one brother, Pakie Bowen of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Khloe Wysong and Kolton Wysong; a very special friend, Arlene Bird; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Dickie Jobe officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

