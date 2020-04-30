PATRICIA “PATTY” CHILDERS, 75, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away April 29, 2020. She was born November 3, 1944, in Minnie, Ky., a daughter of the late Johnny and Maureen Ratliff Martin. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Martin and one sister, Judith LeMaster. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wendell Childers; one daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and David Bannister; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darren and Jill Childers and Keith and Debra Childers; one sister, Sherry Martin Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was an avid golfer and treasured her family and friends. Patty’s greatest joy and source of pride in her life were her beloved grandchildren: Jessica, Isaac, David, Sierra, Silas, Adrianna, Avery, Alex, Paige and Reilly. Services will be private. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
