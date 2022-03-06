PATSY YOUNG SCOTT, 91, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1930, in Lebanon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Marjorie Donahue Young. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Scott; one daughter, Nancy Scott Herrold; and also by all of her siblings. She is survived by one son, Edward Scott, and by one son-in-law, Phillip Herrold Jr. She was a retired Director of Intramurals at Marshall University. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Ridgewood Cemetery, Wellston, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coal miner killed in accident in southern West Virginia
- Two candidates ruled ineligible for Cabell County Commission race
- Other editors: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet again
- Sun Belt Conference releases Marshall's anticipated 2022 football schedule
- Victim of fatal Friday crash was an advocate for the LGBTQ community
- Tentative agreement reached with USW and oil, chemical companies
- Lost Huntington: Blue Sulphur Hotel
- DANIEL RAY NEAL
- BUSINESS BEAT: FoodFair to close Poca store
- Derek Coleman: Some facts to help you remember the Alamo
Collections
- Photos: 2022 WV State Wrestling Tournament begins
- Photos: The Tri-State Flood of 1997
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Winter Arts Fest
- Photos: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library used book sale
- Photos: Huntington vs. Parkersburg, girls basketball