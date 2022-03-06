PATSY YOUNG SCOTT, 91, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1930, in Lebanon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Marjorie Donahue Young. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Scott; one daughter, Nancy Scott Herrold; and also by all of her siblings. She is survived by one son, Edward Scott, and by one son-in-law, Phillip Herrold Jr. She was a retired Director of Intramurals at Marshall University. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Ridgewood Cemetery, Wellston, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you