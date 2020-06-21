Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATTY JO MOUNT, 72, of Ceredo, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was born June 21, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Frank and Sylvia Snyder Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Moore, and her brother, Robert Wheeler. Patty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Tommy Sorrells, and one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tawana Hager, all of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Michael (Sydney), Ryan (Carley), Koty and Bethany Napier, Chantelle Hager, Kayla (Trevor) Burns and Dustin (Kristen) Hager; and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

