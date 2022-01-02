PAUL BERNARD LANE, 86, Huntington, beloved husband of Carolyn Little Lane, passed peacefully at home on December 30, 2021. Paul was born at home in St. Albans, on March 3, 1935, to Bernard and Mary Hume Lane. His siblings, Ted (Judy) Lane, David (Beverly) Lane and Ann Lane (George) Pope, share many humorous stories with tales of adventure, grit and determination as Paul spelunked in unexplored caves of West Virginia, fished and hunted with his friends and many dogs, and served in his community as an Eagle Scout. Throughout his life, Paul served in the United States Army as an MP and as a WV State Trooper, graduated from Marshall University and retired as an Insurance Claims Manager. As a 32nd Degree Mason, Paul belonged to the Minerva Lodge No. 13 A.F. & A.M. in Barboursville. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church but also regularly attended Sunday services at River’s Edge. Paul and Carolyn were married for 42 years. They made their home in Huntington but enjoyed many months relaxing and making new friends at River’s Edge Campground in Ashton, W.Va. Their family includes: David (Kim) Lane, Mike (Melissa) Lane, Debra (BB) Smith and Cristi (Bruce) Wetherholt. Always a blessing, oldest granddaughter Angie Lane (HD) Cory follows Grandad’s example of service to others. Paul is loved and admired by all of his grandchildren (Michael, Matthew, Zackary, Shawn, Taylor and Haley); great-grandchildren; his entire family; and friends. Funeral services will be held at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Due to current guidelines, masks will be required. The family will receive visitors at the church, prior to the funeral, at 1 p.m. Immediately following the funeral, the Military and Masonic graveside rites will be held at the Abbey of Devotion at Ridgelawn Memorial Park on West Pea Ridge. Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church or Gideons International. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
