PAUL DOUGLAS STANLEY, 75, of Huntington, went to be with his Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born August 19, 1945, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Frank Willard Stanley and Ruby Myrl Franklin Stanley. Paul retired as an A1 operator in the dye plant of BASF. He started forty-two years prior at the age of twenty-one breaking up opal in the kiln room when the company was named Ultra Marine. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the US Air Force, and retired from the US Army Reserves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, James and Robert Stanley; one granddaughter, Amber Cox. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Saunders Stanley; two daughters, Tammy (Elvis) Crockett of Wayne County and Rebecca (Timothy) Crowder of Huntington; five grandchildren, Robert (Lisa) Cox, Victoria (Kyle) Spauding, Hazel (Robert) Stratton, Alexander Opimo and Cora Crowder; two great-grandchildren, Xavier and Tobias Cox; and a host of nieces and nephews. Paul was a military man to the core. He only spoke when he felt it was necessary to and often sounded like an order, but he had a soft side that most never saw. He loved his family with such passion that it showed in his eyes, and the pride in his grandchildren could bring him to tears just looking at them. Paul was active in his church and the community, always willing day or night to help. His favorite thing to volunteer for was Labor Day Camp, and he missed the kids very much during his illness. The family would like to thank the HBDC team from the VA, who took excellent care of Paul. Thank you, Kim, Caleb, Cheri, Lisa, Christina and Nikki. Also the girls from Village Caregiving: Trella, April, Jessica, Missy and especially Jackie, who made him feel like his mom was back with him. Thank you, Hospice of Huntington; there are so many of you that helped that I never met. Thank you for having my back, and Jennifer, who visited every week — Paul always had a prank for you — thank you; your visits made his day. Every one of you made his life better; thank you. He loved you all. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- Judge dismisses fired teacher's lawsuit against superintendent
- Former Milton Middle School employee indicted on sex abuse charge
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses locating in Barboursville
- Letter to the editor: Brickyard site not good for Davis Creek
- Prosecutors: Man raped Ohio teen, lived under her bed for three weeks
- WVDE begins distributing letters for next round of P-EBT funding
- LARRY G. PERRY
- No. 4 Highlanders keep their cool, knock off No. 3 Knights
- Barboursville Middle School principal put on administrative leave
Images
Collections
- Photos: WVSSAC State Cheer Championship
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring weather brings people outside
- Photos: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Cloud Commons
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, baseball
- Photos: West Virginia Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Hannan, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tolsia, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: Paint Party at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball