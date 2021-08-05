PAUL DWAINE RYDER, 69, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away July 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1951, in Milton, a son of the late Curtis Paul Ryder and Ruth Woodard Ryder. He was preceded in death by one son, Tracy Ryder. He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Carson (Steve) of Lesage and Kari Ryder of Hurricane; one sister, Vivian Collins of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Alex Carson, Josh Carson, Chloe Lusher, Mahaila Ryder, Noah Ryder and Locklyn Childers; and two great-grandchildren, Mia Carson and Kensley Paul Carson. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
