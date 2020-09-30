Essential reporting in volatile times.

PAUL FREDRICK JOHNSON, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1926, in Cabell County, a son of the late Fred and Lois Paugh Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Jean Johnson; one son, Freddie Johnson; and by two daughters, Becky Richardson and Marcie Clark. He is survived by one son, Joseph Johnson; one daughter, JoAnn LeMaster; and two grandchildren, Stacy Richardson and Jimmy Myers. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

