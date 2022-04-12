PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR” 76, of Milton, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly at his second home in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Junior was born December 20, 1945, in Milton, W.Va., a son of Okal Clagg of Milton and the late Paul Clagg Sr. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Lynn Clagg; brother-in-law, Terry Neal; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Clagg. He was a longtime local businessman of 44 years in the town of Milton. Over the last 44 years he had many different business ventures which included Clagg’s Exxon, Clagg’s Used Auto, Clagg’s Ornamental Concrete, A-1 Wrecker Service, Comfort Vault, Riversedge Campground, Clagg’s Septic Tank Service and Route 60 Hardware. He had a passion for buying, selling and trading and enjoyed developing properties and building and renovating houses. He enjoyed his life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a man who loved his community and the people in it, and for his willingness to lend a helping hand. His famous line was, “Ain’t no problem.” He believed that Milton, W.Va., was the “center of the world,” and often said “You can start here and go anywhere.” He was a faithful member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Junior is survived by his wife of 45 years, Frances Clagg; children and their spouses, Terry (Glenn) Woodall, Billy (Mary) Topping, Christy (Scottie) Holley, Dee (Todd) Sargent and Jamie (Trudy) Clagg; sister, Ladona Neal; brother, Jim Clagg; grandchildren, Mande Crowder, Michael Topping, Chase (Tori) Topping, Tyler (Brandy) Woodall, Chris Cruickshank, Joshua (April) Holley, Madison Sargent, Taylor Sargent and Whitlee (Matt) Mayes; great-grandchildren, Michaelee, Bert and Jessie Crowder, Rylah Woodall, Cameron and Kara Holley and Grayson Mayes; great-great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Kali Maze Crowder. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Pallbearers will be Donald Hern, Billy Black, Jackie Black, Chase Topping, Michael Topping, Josh Holley, Matt Mayes and Tyler Woodall. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
