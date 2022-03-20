PAUL “SPEEDO” MALLON MCCALLISTER, 98, of Milton, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born December 29, 1923, in Milton, a son of the late Sim and Hazel McCallister. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Betty McCallister; one daughter, Deborah Arndt; and by two brothers, Kenny McCallister and Romie McCallister. He loved his Lord and Savior and attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. He leaves behind several neighbors that helped take care of him over the years and two very special friends and neighbors, Dorothy Rowsey and Betty Hinkle. A special thank you to Celebration Villa, who helped take care of him. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Pastor Tim Messinger officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

