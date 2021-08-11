PAUL MORRISON, a lifelong resident of Huntington, W.Va., died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle crash on August 9, 2021, at the age of 41. A memorial will be held on August 28, 2021, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, with more details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a GoFundMe set up to benefit his family in this time of need. Paul is survived by his beloved daughter, Kendall; his mother, Kaye Morrison (maiden Bailey); his partner in life and mother to his only child, Shannon Morrison; his brothers, Patrick, Ryan and Robby Morrison. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Morrison; his grandparents, Connell Morrison and Pansy Morrison (remarried Lester) and Joe and Ruth Bailey. Paul was born in Huntington, W.Va., at Cabell Huntington Hospital on August 30, 1979. As a child, he excelled in athletics, such as soccer, track and wrestling. He participated in Boy Scouts and later served in the Army. He was a true Son of Marshall, earning both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees while attending there. He was an expert marksman, loved the outdoors and had many friends. Paul was a steadfast provider and devoted to his family above all things. He had many interests and hobbies, such as skiing, darts, computers, gardening, poker and building projects. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting his family.

