PAUL RICHARD ROACH, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 20, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a long illness. He was born June 27, 1938, in Cabell County, a son of the late William O. Roach and Faye Gillispie Roach. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired contractor and an avid gardener who loved to share the fruits of his labor with his friends and family. He was a family man who loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Orville, Norman, Hubert, Charles and Butch; sisters, Velma and Dorothy; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Roach. He is survived by his wife of 60 years whom he adored, Charlotte Grant Roach; three children, Lora Roach Dotson (Todd Hensley), Kevin Roach (Rebecca) and Tanya Roach Lawhon (Randy Robertson); one sister, Lorene Shockley; six grandchildren, Zachary Dotson, Tyler Dotson, Torrie Dotson, Katey Roach, Kasey Roach and Jacob Lawhon; three great-grandchildren, Kylee Dotson, Owen Roach, Jordan Lovejoy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner and Pastor Jerry Warren. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of the VA Medical Center, the staff of the Fresenius Dialysis Center at HIMG and the staff of Cabell County EMS for their care. The family would like to send special thanks to Eric and Dreama Hall for always being great neighbors. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
