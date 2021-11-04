PAULA JEAN PEYTON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 7, 1947, in Gallia County, Ohio, a daughter of Norma Jean Daugherty Cayton of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., and the late Paul Edgar Rife. In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by her husband, William Peyton Jr.; two daughters, Patience Marie Peyton and Tina Renee Peyton; one son, William Michael Peyton; and her stepfather, Paul Edward Cayton. She was a retired housekeeper from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She is survived by two daughters, Amy Smith (Terry) of Milton and Lori Cantabene (Thomas) of Franklin, Tenn.; one brother, Gary Rife (Nancy Priddy) of Cheshire, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sarah Marie Smith of Huntington, Bradley Scott Smith of Franklin, Tenn., Peyton Anthony and Ryan Thomas Cantabene, both of Franklin, Tenn.; special aunt, Enid Lynn Rake of Grove City, Ohio; special nephew, Timmy Peyton of Girard, Pa.; and true companion dog, Millie. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in the Addison Reynolds Cemetery, Addison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Little Victories Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
