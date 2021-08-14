PEGGY ANN CROWDER, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born August 19, 1937, in Spencer, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hugh and Evelyn Kirby Hersman. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Ann Byrge. She is survived by her husband, John Crowder; one daughter, Tara Lynn Davenport of Bowling Green, Ky.; one sister, Delores Donohoe of Evans, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Derrick Kelly, Dustin Kelly, Alex Tankersley and Jerrod Tankersley. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you