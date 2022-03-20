PEGGY JEAN WOODRUM, 81, of Milton, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, by Rev. Thomas Jeffrey and Rev. Tom Bottoms. She was born May 16, 1940, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dorsey and Velma Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel R. Woodrum, and a son, Dwight “Rick” Morrison. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Rhonda Woodrum of Barboursville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet and Denny Armstrong of Milton, and Ruth and Richard Antepenko of Indian Rocks, Fla.; sister-in-law, Anita Woodrum of Huntington; grandchildren and spouses, Jay and Val Morrison, Brandon and Rose Woodrum, Brooklyn and Timmy Thomas, Lance and Cortney Eastham, and Sharonna and Zac Fannin; great-grandchildren, Andrea and Raelyn Woodrum, Kollyns and Haven Eastham, and Paisley and Izaiah Fannin; and loving caregivers, Cora and Kara. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. A small visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

