PEGGY LOU BROWNING, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with her Savior Monday, May 31, 2021. Peggy loved teaching and studying God’s word, and was an extraordinary homemaker who loved her family and friends. She faithfully served as a pastor’s wife in numerous ministries in the Barboursville area. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church, Huntington, by Rev. David Smith and Rev. Douglas Wright. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born October 13, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Cline and Evelyn Dailey Moses. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Bob Browning; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Rev. Douglas Wright of Berryville, Va.; two sons, David Robert Browning and Joseph Browning, both of Barboursville; one sister, Janet Lykins of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Bill Curry of Richmond, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Hannah Miller (Tim), Sarah Nicholson (Russell), Alyson Ware (Ryan), Tim Browning (Beth), Heather Browning, Joseph Browning, Micah Wright (Melanie), Rebekah Wright, Julia Turner (Kyle) and June Bong Wright; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads Baptist Church or Southland Bible Institute. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
