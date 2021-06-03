PEGGY LOU BROWNING, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with her Savior Monday, May 31, 2021. Peggy loved teaching and studying God’s word, and was an extraordinary homemaker who loved her family and friends. She faithfully served as a pastor’s wife in numerous ministries in the Barboursville area. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church, Huntington, by Rev. David Smith and Rev. Douglas Wright. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born October 13, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Cline and Evelyn Dailey Moses. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Bob Browning; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Rev. Douglas Wright of Berryville, Va.; two sons, David Robert Browning and Joseph Browning, both of Barboursville; one sister, Janet Lykins of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Bill Curry of Richmond, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Hannah Miller (Tim), Sarah Nicholson (Russell), Alyson Ware (Ryan), Tim Browning (Beth), Heather Browning, Joseph Browning, Micah Wright (Melanie), Rebekah Wright, Julia Turner (Kyle) and June Bong Wright; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads Baptist Church or Southland Bible Institute. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you