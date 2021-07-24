PEGGY M. MAMULA, 83, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz, Steele Memorial UMC. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born September 15, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Spencer and Laura Adkins Mullins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Peter G. Mamula. She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Chris and Melissa Mamula of Dublin, Ohio, and Perry Mamula of Huntington; one sister, Charlotte Nielson, New Port Richey, Fla.; one brother, Bernie Mullins, Princeton, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Nick and Kelly Mamula and Tally and Parker Mamula. Peggy also has a special great-niece whom she loved dearly and who has done so much for her, Carrie Chapman. She was a member of Steele Memorial UMC, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, with service immediately following. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

