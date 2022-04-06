PEGGY SUE PRESLEY, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, to be reunited with her parents, husband, daughter and loved ones. She was born January 31, 1950, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Smith Dotson. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Presley, one daughter, Brenda Presley, a sister, Linda Caldwell, a brother-in-law, J.C. Caldwell, and a sister-in-law, Pam Dotson. She is survived by four daughters, Sherri Starkey, Jeannie Ferrell (Freddie), Angela Presley and Maleena White (Taron), all of Huntington; one son, Justin Presley of Huntington; three sisters, Lora Cooper of Branchland, Deborah Mosley (Roger) of Branchland and Kay Caldwell of Logan; two brothers, John Dotson and Steve Dotson (Trish), all of Huntington; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her best friend for over 40 years, Becky Dingess, whom they raised kids, went to church, and laughed and cried together. She has been by her side from day one. Sue always said that Becky was sent to her by God. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Dennis Morrello officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.

