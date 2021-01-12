PHILLIS JOAN FLOYD SHAW, 81, of Ona, W.Va., loving mother, sister and grandmother went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was born August 1, 1939, in Ona, a daughter of the late Clyde and Dorothy Smith Floyd. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Shaw; one daughter, Theresa Hatfield. She was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Felisa Day (Robert) and Dana Jividen; two sons, Loren Shaw (Kelly) and Drew Hatfield; five grandchildren, Chris Shaw, Ben Meadows, Jimmy Day, Brandon Meadows and Zach Day; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janie, Judy, Cheryl; and two brothers, Jimmy and Joby. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.