PHYLLIS ANN SMITH, 92, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away February 10, 2021. She was born February 13, 1928, in New Haven, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. George W. and Nell Yoho Simpson. She was a member of Z Warner United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Harmon Smith; son, George Harmon Smith; sisters, Mildred Dell, Alice Norvell and Neva Sellman; and one brother, Glen Simpson. She is survived by one daughter, Marsha Smith Murray (Steven); one son, James Phillip Smith; one sister, Jean Tressler; one daughter-in-law, Margaret Smith; four grandchildren, Annette Rollyson, Leslie Wiseman, Lisabeth Hodge and Matthew Smith; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregivers Alayna Farley and Angela Adkins for all their care and support. Private graveside services for family will be at Smith Family Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

