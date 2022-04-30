PHYLLIS JEAN HATTON MORRISON, 89, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was born October 8, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Effie Hatton. She is also preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Morrison and Larry Joe Morrison; four brothers; and three sisters. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, William P. Morrison; one son, Stephen Morrison and wife Sandy; one daughter, Sharon Wallen and husband Dave; special sister, Peggy Roberts; one brother, Charles Hatton and wife Diane; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service for friends and family will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Pastor Brent Beckett and Pastor Nathan Jude officiating. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

