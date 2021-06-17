PHYLLIS JEAN MORRISON, 78, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born June 7, 1943, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Donald and Alice Hay Merritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Morrison, and one brother, Carl Merritt. She is survived by one daughter, TaRonda Johns of North Dakota; three sons, Ronald (Mari) Gillenwater of Florida, Frank Gillenwater and Shawn (Melanie) Gillenwater, both of Tennessee; three sisters, Dorothy Mills and Norma Nash, both of Ona, W.Va., and Lois McLeory of Okeechobee, Florida; one brother, Glen Merritt of Lesage, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Buddy Mills officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va.

