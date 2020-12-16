PHYLLIS JEAN NOBLE, 85, of Ona, W.Va., passed away December 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born August 29, 1935, in Madison, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clyde and Gladys Adkins Price. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Anita Huffman-Byrom and Tawauna Huffman, both of Ona, W.Va.; one grandson, Tyler Zoe Byrom; and one brother, Johnny L. Price. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Troy Nicely. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

