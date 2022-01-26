PHYLLIS PAULINE MULLINS, 89, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Milton Cemetery by Pastor Bob Ray. She was born January 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Paul Clifford and Kathleen Emma Ayers Browning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mullins, and sister, Costella Linsky. She was Baptist by faith and attended Freedom Baptist Church and Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and “Charlie” Conard of Milton; one son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Vicki Mullins of Milton; two grandchildren, Dustin Conrad (Amanda) and Jodi Adams; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Conrad (Branden), Kohen Adams and Grace Burger; and one great-great-granddaughter, Avery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you