PRISCILLA IRENE SLOAN, 91, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born June 19, 1928, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and raised in Ironton, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Delbert Sr. and Phyllis Wilson and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Delbert Jr., Clyde and Chester Wilson. She is survived by one brother, Jack Wilson of Foley, Ala.; one sister, Naoma Cheek of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two sons, Donald Sloan Jr. and his wife Betty of South Point, Ohio, and Bill Sloan of Tipp City, Ohio; one daughter, Ellen Sue Ross and her husband Everett of Milton, W.Va.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She retired from Staley’s Pharmacy in Ironton and moved to Robertsdale, Ala., living there for 26 years before moving back to Ohio for a few years, then to Milton, W.Va., where she lived with her daughter. The family would like to thank Cabell Health Care Center and Jackie Westcott (to whom she became very close) for their loving care, kindness and friendship for Priscilla and for the support of her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Due to the recent health concerns, social distancing will be practiced and masks are optional.
