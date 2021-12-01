QUILLA MAE MASSIE WRAY, 64, of Milton, W.Va., passed away November 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1957, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Joe Victor Massie and Sylvia Albert Chapman Massie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dale Wray, sister, Rosalee Langdon and husband Robert (Lee), nephew, Joshua Chad Massie, and great-nephew, Seth Call. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Haynes (Eric); siblings, Wayne Massie (Brenda), Bill Massie (Cindy) and Jackie Kearns (John); the love of her life, her granddaughter, Amber Nicole Haynes; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Jim. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

