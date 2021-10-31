RALPH LEE MIDKIFF, of Salt Rock, passed away October 28, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was the son of the late Ercel and Audra O. Midkiff. Ralph leaves behind his wife, Betty Lee; one son, Aaron Lee and wife Sandra; and granddaughter, Shannon. Some 50 years ago, Ralph gave a profession of faith to the Lord. He enjoyed being an usher in his home church in Ashville, Ohio. He was an avid bird watcher, Gideon, beekeeper, a 32nd degree mason and member of the Hamlin Lodge 79, A.F. & A.M. and attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chris Fulks. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

