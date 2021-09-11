RALPH RONNIE “JIM” COLLINS, 79, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 9, 2021, at home. He was born November 23, 1941, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Delbert Lewis and Chlory Jackson Collins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Collins, Marvin Collins, Dwain Collins, and his granddaughter, Candice Dawn Whitt. He retired from Black Diamond Girl Scout Council after 31 years as the ranger at Rocky Ledges Girl Scout Camp, and he also retired from Huntington Oklahoma Oil and Midway Gas as a well tender. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 139, Milton. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Carol Ansell Collins; children, Evony Whitt, Debora Collins, Ralph Collins Jr., Delbert Collins, Larry Wills Jr. and Brian Wills; one sister, Delores Kirtley; one brother, Robert Collins; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Victor Dailey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you