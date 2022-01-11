RANDY LEE NELSON, 68, of Salt Rock, ended his earthly journey and went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022. He was born August 28, 1953, a son to the late James Edward “Ed” and Lucille Sansom Nelson. Randy combined his interest in electronics repair and sales by running Quality TV and Appliance and prior to that being a part owner of Appalachian Rentals. He was a faithful member and deacon of Salt Rock Community Church (formerly Salt Rock United Methodist Church) where he held many offices throughout his life including Sunday School Superintendent, treasurer and teacher. He was also a proud member of The Gideons International, an organization that he loved serving. In addition to his parents, Randy was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Arnetta Sue and James Eugene Fletcher; and nephew, Zachary Fletcher. Randy is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 47 years, Delores Ann Vickers Nelson; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley “Todd” and Tara Nelson of Milton; and granddaughters, Brooklyn Faith and Lacey Hope, whom he loved so dearly. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James “Chuck” and Bertha Nelson of Salt Rock; father-in-law, Donald Vickers of West Hamlin, W.Va.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Leshia Vickers of West Hamlin; niece, Jamie Nelson of Salt Rock; nephew, Brandon (Tim) Fletcher of Catlettsburg, Ky.; niece, Angela (Shawn) Puckett of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; niece, Kacy Vickers of West Hamlin; and two great-nieces, Abbey and Emily Puckett of Tarpon Springs, Fla. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor David Vickers, Pastor Jason Salmons and Pastor Matt Fulks. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service, beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Gideons International. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
