RANDY MARK HYSELL SR., “2-T,” 53, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 6, 2022. 2-T was an incredible man and would put everyone above his own needs. 2-T followed his dreams of owning rental property and his dad’s legacy, along with his brother and best friend Bob, in the masonry work. 2-T worked seven days a week, 365 days a year, nonstop. He was dedicated to his work and to all whom he loved. 2-T never knew a stranger. He had a laugh that was contagious and a loving heart; he will forever be missed and loved unconditionally. 2-T is preceded in death by his father, Carl Eugene “Andy” Hysell; brother, Walter “Lee” Hysell; and a sister, Andrea Hatfield. He is survived by his mother, Sue Lilly Stewart Laverty; the love of his life and caretaker, Anita Terry; brothers, Bob Hysell (Jennifer), Carl Hysell; sister, Debbie Black; his children, Randy Hysell II (Tabitha), Hayleigh Hysell, Cameron Hysell and Draydon Dean; and many family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, and funeral service will be at noon Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- Bill introduced to create law school at Marshall University
- Huntington man acquitted of sexual assault charges
- A ‘home for others’: Huntington family raising money to build Habitat house
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Man to serve jail time after admitting to hitting two women with vehicle
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- ELZIE SEYMOUR “BUCK” CLARY
Collections
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon outdoors
- Photos: Marshall Day at the Capitol
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser
- Photos: 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College
- Photos: Region IV high school swim meet
- Photos: "ACT Now Coalition" official launch
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts 13th birthday celebration
- Photos: Fairland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, girls basketball