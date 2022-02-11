RANDY MARK HYSELL SR., “2-T,” 53, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 6, 2022. 2-T was an incredible man and would put everyone above his own needs. 2-T followed his dreams of owning rental property and his dad’s legacy, along with his brother and best friend Bob, in the masonry work. 2-T worked seven days a week, 365 days a year, nonstop. He was dedicated to his work and to all whom he loved. 2-T never knew a stranger. He had a laugh that was contagious and a loving heart; he will forever be missed and loved unconditionally. 2-T is preceded in death by his father, Carl Eugene “Andy” Hysell; brother, Walter “Lee” Hysell; and a sister, Andrea Hatfield. He is survived by his mother, Sue Lilly Stewart Laverty; the love of his life and caretaker, Anita Terry; brothers, Bob Hysell (Jennifer), Carl Hysell; sister, Debbie Black; his children, Randy Hysell II (Tabitha), Hayleigh Hysell, Cameron Hysell and Draydon Dean; and many family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, and funeral service will be at noon Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

