RAY JUNIOR WILMOTH, 88, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Scott Hoppe. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born May 9, 1932, in Valley Fork, WV, a son of the late Ray and Janet Hanshaw Wilmoth. He was a social studies teacher, having started his career in Miamisburg, Ohio, and finishing in Cabell County, where he spent most of his career at Beverly Hills Junior High School until his retirement in 1987. He was preceded in death by one son, David Wilmoth, and one brother, Garret Wilmoth. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gloria Adkins Wilmoth; two sons, Scott and Amy Wilmoth of Fort Washington, Md., and Jonathan Wilmoth of Lago Vista, Texas; one sister, Irene Lemley of Proctorville, Ohio; one brother, Benny Joe Wilmoth of Ivydale, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Ian and Neil Wilmoth. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

