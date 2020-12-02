RAYMOND LEE "BUTCH" STEWART, 71, of Longs, S.C., formerly of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Private graveside services will be conducted at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky., by Dr. Steve Cook. He was born February 14, 1949, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Robert Edwin Stewart and Ruth Hutchinson Stewart. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during Vietnam. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Danie Joe Stewart, and his stepmother, Lorene Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jean Curry Stewart; one daughter, Constance Le’Ann Niece (Tim) of Raceland, Ky.; one son, Robert Lawrence Stewart (Nekeeta) of Greenup, Ky.; four brothers, Larry Stewart of Selbyville, Del., Stanley Stewart of Columbus, Ohio, Marvin Stewart (Debbie) of Huntington, W.Va., and Harold Stewart (Mary Beth) of Hurricane, W.Va.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.

