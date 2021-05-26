RAYMOND LEE CHAPMAN, 84, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born August 1, 1936, in Salt Rock, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Osle and Maude Bledsoe Chapman; one son, Richard Chapman; and one grandson, Chris Chapman. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Patty Murphy Chapman; one son, Tommy (Joann) Chapman; four grandsons, Andrew (Taylor) Chapman, Glen Paul Gilkerson, Olden Hill and Brandon Chapman; one granddaughter, Amy Hodge; great-grandkids, Bryleigh Hodge, Jaelyn Mason, Paisley Chapman, Madelyn Chapman, Savanna Norman, Levi Gilkerson, Eli Gilkerson, Braxton Hill, Breanna Judy and Nathan Christian; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no services, and burial will be in Baylous Cemetery.
