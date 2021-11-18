REBA THEODOSIA BURNS, 106, of Milton, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. She was a daughter of the late B.C. and Mary Eva Browning. She was preceded in death by her sons, Lewis and Fred Burns; brothers, Paul, Bernard and Wilbur; and sisters, Orpah, Bernice and Imogene. Theodosia was a seamstress all her life and was a Mamaw to all. She was blessed and survived by her daughters, Linda Kearns, Mary E. Black and Karen Arbaugh; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren. She worked hard all her life to raise her five children and loved all the babies. She will be missed so much. A special thank you for the caregivers, Joyce Cook and Trudy Black. Private graveside services were conducted with Glenn Arbaugh officiating. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
