REBECCA LYNN COLLINS, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away January 11, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born August 31, 1953, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Randall Ramsey and Winifred Ball Ramsey Browning. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Dwain Collins. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Randa and Dustin Dailey and Nicole and Brandon Rolfe; grandchildren, Cole, Brody, Heidi and Lauren Dailey, Addyson, Brantley, Abram and Jameson Rolfe. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dickie Jobe. Burial will be in Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

