REBECCA SUE "BECKY" SEPESSY, 77 of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Pete Davidson. She was born April 28, 1944, in Huntington, a daughter of the late James M. and Nannie Paugh Wilson. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph H. Sepessy; sons, Joseph Scott Sepessy (Lisa) of Payson, Ariz., and Stephen Bryan Sepessy (Sherri) of Greensboro, N.C.; sister, Sheila Ramsey (Jim) of Dothan, Ala.; grandchildren, Celeste, Annelise, Leah, Kirsten, Chris and Kimberly; nephew, Michael Ramsey (Cindi) of Dothan, Ala.; great-niece, Rebecca Ramsey and Sarabeth Ramsey and great-nephew Wilson Ramsey; and her special aunt, Harvalee Elkins and her grandson Caleb Holbrook. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or the charity of one’s choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace be Still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. Mark 4:39.

