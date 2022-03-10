RENATHA SMITH-WOODARD, 76, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Savior March 3, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her children. She was born October 20, 1945, at Rum Creek, W.Va., to the late James Luther and Margaret Mildred Morrison. She gave her heart to the Lord while her Daddy was preaching. Her mother instilled in her the importance of prayer and faith. She was very devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her pleasant personality and smile were contagious to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buck Woodard; brothers, Marvin, Grady, Lewis and Bobby Morrison; sister, Dorothy Rodriquez; and stepson, Kelly Woodard. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Tammy McDaniel (James Weidlich) of Cambridge, Ohio, and son, Tommy Smith (Frances) of Eden, Md.; stepson, Tracy Woodard (Kelly Jo) of Milton, W.Va.; brother, Leonard Morrison (Emma Lee) of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Johnathan McDaniel (Megan Mullenax) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Nevaeh Smith of Eden, Md.; step-grandchildren, R.J. Weidlich of Columbus, Ohio, Katrin Weidlich of London, Ohio, T.J. Martin of Mexico, N.Y., Ashley Martin of Salisbury, Md., and Sara Savage of Felton, Delaware; great-grandchildren, Cooper McDaniel and Jackson McDaniel; several other step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

