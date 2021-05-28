REV. DANNY S. DAILEY, of Barboursville, W.Va., born August 6, 1955, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was a member at the Camp Branch United Baptist Church and later moved his membership closer to home to Gethsemane United Baptist Church. On June 1, 1984, Danny was ordained as a minister with the Bethlehem Association. During his ministry he was pastor of five churches and preached at many others. Danny also earned a teaching degree from Marshall University in Math and Science and Master’s Degree in Technology. He started working for the Lincoln County Board of Education in 1987. Danny enjoyed spending time with family and friends and riding his motorcycle and beekeeping. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Dailey Midkiff and Johnie Dailey. He leaves behind his wife of more than 45 years, Sherlene Dailey; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Dwain Reed; two grandsons, Nathan Reed and Trevor Reed. Visitation will be at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, by Reverends Steve Nida, Lee Fraley and Winford Winters, followed by burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
