REVA CHARLENE MORRIS BAILEY, 64, of Ona, W.Va., passed away May 1, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1955, a daughter of the late Robert Jacob and Dorothy Deloris Carpenter Morris, of Summerfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her partner of 33 years, Richard Burns. She is survived by one daughter, Reona Bailey of Huntington; one sister, Rita and Russ Hodges of Huntington; two grandchildren, the loves of her life, Roman McGee and Rocco McGee; two nephews, Ryan Hodges and Roman Hodges; and special friends, Peggy Peters, Mike Browning, Sheila Tomblin, Dan Flannery, Sandra Moore, Kay Shaffer and Denise Hoge. Those that knew her knew her well. Rev could be caught inappropriately early at every yard sale and took great pride in finding treasures for everyone around her. She either liked you or she didn’t; it was always black and white. As her child, I’m still trying to figure out which one I was (so kidding; she LOVED me.) Rev’s family and friends were her greatest treasure. She always spoke highly of Shenandoah High School and her favorite teacher, Mr. Capello. Rev was the biggest Ohio State football fan, though she possessed zero knowledge of the game. She was a hairdresser by trade and a cheerleader by choice. Regardless of your circumstances, she wanted you to win! The world is a little less shiny without her presence, but she leaves us with these words: “I wish you joy and happiness. But above all this, I wish you love.” — Dolly Parton. Visitation and funeral services for family and close friends will be from 3 to 5 p. m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with services beginning at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Quaker City, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
