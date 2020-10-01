Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

REVADENE SCARBERRY, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. She was born March 2, 1931, a daughter of the late David and Mamie Lucas King. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard. Revadene is survived by her daughters, Janet Childers of Georgia, Sharon Scarberry of Ohio and Debbie Jacobs of Barboursville; sons, Dallas Scarberry (Shirley) of Glenwood, James Scarberry of Lesage and Ivan Scarberry of Lesage; sisters, Evelyn Frye of Florida, Edna Harbour of Barboursville, Layanna Scarberry; brothers, Ray King of Barboursville and Buddy King of Milton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.