REX ALLEN SHARP, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born December 2, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest and Elsie Adams Sharp. He is survived by two sisters, Ninette Hass of Barboursville, W.Va., and Pamela Shipley of Riverton, Utah. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

